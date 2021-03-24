Riley County will have to refund just over $151,000 after the Kansas Board of Tax Appeals ruled in favor of the local Home Depot on a 2018 appraisal of the store. The decision could have effects beyond the loss of revenue to the local government.
The county government received the board’s summary judgement earlier this week. The state tax board has the authority to review appeals on property tax disputes.
Home Depot’s case is based on the “dark story theory,” which argues that big box stores should be valued as vacant — meaning they’re valued based on their hypothetical future lease value.
Riley County valued Home Depot at $6.44 million in 2018, and Home Depot’s representatives argued the amount should be $4.07 million, a 40-percent reduction. The board agreed with Home Depot, and the county must refund the difference in taxes owed plus interest. The ruling also affects the taxes applied through 2020. Property taxes are determined by a property’s appraised value and tax rates, which are determined by local elected officials.
Riley County Appraiser Greg McHenry said the decision came as a surprise.
“This is the first case we have lost,” he said. “We walked away from the hearing thinking we had done a great job, that we had exposed a lot of questions.”
McHenry said historically, the board has been pretty fair to both sides.
“They would hear evidence presented that day and make the decision based on what’s presented that day,” he said. “But the last two years, it’s been very very political in my humble opinion. So the decisions have been, too.”
The Board of Tax Appeals is a three-person panel whose members are appointed by the governor. But two seats have been vacant for nearly a year, he said.
“I think the governor has had a hard time getting some of her nominees confirmed through the Senate,” McHenry said. Since there was only one member, the board’s director, who oversees the agency but doesn’t typically serve as a board member, filled in on an interim basis.
“Basically we had the director plus one board member,” McHenry said. “Who knows if that affected it or didn’t affect it?”
The loss of tax revenue affects the city and county governments, and the Manhattan-Ogden school district, which receives nearly half of property tax revenue, McHenry said.
But local officials for the last few years have expressed concern that judgements for big box stores set precedents and could become a much bigger problem for those entities.
The county had a case with Hy-Vee a couple of years ago in which the board reduced the store’s valuation, McHenry said, but it hadn’t lost a case before.
Aside from this 2018 case, the county is also waiting on several tax appeal cases related to box stores.
Those stores include Target, Hy-Vee, Bed Bath & Beyond, and both Manhattan Walgreens stores. If the Board of Tax Appeals found in favor of the stores in all those cases, it would mean a loss of hundreds of thousands of tax dollars to the government.
The county is still waiting on the complete judgement, which will give more information on why the board made its decision.
McHenry and Riley County Counselor Clancy Holeman on Monday discussed at an intergovernmental luncheon two bills in the Kansas Legislature that would exclude the hypothetical lease fee when determining fair market value.
“What these bills do is make it clear that fair market value in Kansas for property tax valuation does not include this hypothetical value,” Holeman said. “This is a clarification in the law, not a change, because the big box store has gotten traction.”