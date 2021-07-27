Riley County clerk Rich Vargo says advance voting is going “at a good pace” in the primary election for the Manhattan-Ogden school board.
Vargo said his office counted 747 advance voters so far. He said 683 advance ballots were mailed out recently, with 118 ballots returned as of Monday.
“We started out at a good pace,” Vargo said. “We’re seeing a good turnout so far, and we hope it will continue to the polls Aug. 3.”
Advance voting ends Aug. 2, with the primary election day the following Tuesday, Aug. 3. Of the nine candidates, voters will choose three. The top six vote-getters will move on to the general election Nov. 2. The school board election is nonpartisan (although both the Riley County Republican and Democrat parties have endorsed candidates).
In other business, commissioners voted in favor of a request from assistant county EMS/ambulance director Josh Gering to reclassify an empty job position within the department. One of the agency’s full-time paramedics resigned, but Gering told commissioners his department is “a little heavy” on paramedics, so he wished to reclassify the open position as a full-time EMT.
Gering said emergency medical technicians require “about a semester’s worth of education” and are more limited in what medical intervention tactics they can use. Paramedics require about 18 months of training and can perform more invasive methods of intervention, such as intubation.
The commission unanimously approved Gering’s request.