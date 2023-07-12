Police tape is set up in a hallway at Amanda Arnold Elementary School in Manhattan during an active violence drill Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Scattered on the floor are casings from blank ammunition, which was used in the exercise.
A notice is posted outside of Amanda Arnold Elementary School in Manhattan on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. The public was to be informed that there is no danger. An active violence exercise on the school grounds, which started Monday, was expected to wrap up Wednesday.
Casings from blank ammunition covered the floors at Amanda Arnold Elementary School as Riley County’s first responders teamed up for the annual active violence drill.
It’s the one time the Riley County Police Department, Manhattan Fire Department and Riley County EMS train together during the year. Officials said the sessions came at a pivotal moment while U.S. mass shootings climb to an all-time high.
RCPD Lt. Tim Schuck explained the importance of the three-day exercise, and expressed positivity toward each team.
“It’s imperative that we train annually with our partners at Manhattan fire and Riley County EMS for the unthinkable,” Schuck said. “Gosh forbid something like this were to happen in Manhattan and Riley County, but I feel confident saying that all the personnel involved are prepared.”
Mark Whitehair, Manhattan Fire Department battalion chief, briefed volunteers prior to Tuesday’s session. He gave a summary of Monday’s results, and reminded people of why they do the drill.
“There have been multiple shootings in the past week, and you saw what happened in Allen, Texas, this past April,” Whitehair said. “Yesterday morning went rusty. You can tell we haven’t done this in a year. After we addressed it between drills it got better during the day, so we really focus on communication and working on a team.”
Each session included students and school faculty members who volunteered as victims, perpetrators or district employees. The drills involve law enforcement officers shooting blank rounds to imitate gun shots and realistic treatment from first responders. The changes for 2023 included new scenarios and a venue change so county personnel aren’t familiar with the sight.
“Volunteers are absolutely ideal,” Schuck said. “We could not do this the way we’re doing it without our volunteer patients. They provide realistic injuries. They provide realistic yells, screams, crying. Without that we wouldn’t have the realism that we do that makes it realistic.”
Tuesday’s training began with police entering the building. After the simulated violence stopped, EMS workers parked outside the entrance and brought out stretchers. Josh Gering, assistant director of Riley County EMS, explained the procedure for shootings.
“We first wait to get cleared into the border of the cold-warm zone with the police department, as fire has a little bit different of an operation,” Gering said. “The priority that you saw today is the rapid application of the point of injury, where the initial injuries occurs. That’s where we can see the biggest impact on saving lives.”
The fire department helps victims needing medical attention. Firefighters perform initial care before moving victims out of danger and allowing EMS to work on patients.
They carry people by having one agent put their arms under the victim’s arms while the other places the person’s ankles and feet through their arms as they walk forward.
“The fire department’s main role is to go in with police escort and do rapid treatment once the threat has been stopped,” Whitehair said. “We do the basic lifesaving skills; applying tourniquets, combat gauze and just extending victims chances and survivability out until we can get them to EMS, which then provides the advanced care.”
Gering said he’s “blessed” to work in Riley County, and he couldn’t think of many challenges faced with working alongside police and fire squads during intense situations. He referenced past work experiences and praised the collaborative work among the three.
“Because of exercises like this and opportunities like this and because of the relationships we have with fire department and police department, we work very well together,” Gering said. “We all carry priorities based on our hat; based on our training; our experience, but it seems like everybody not only understands but respects and prioritizes everybody’s hat.”
The Manhattan-Ogden USD 383 school district works with a group during the year to plan the school location, identify the modalities of the victims and draft new responses for drills. Gering said the group is likely to start planning in a couple weeks for next summer’s training.