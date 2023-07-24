Riley County commissioners on Monday voted to fund a sewer lagoon in Keats.
Officials unanimously approved an amendment to the Keats Sewer District owner-engineer agreement.
According to the Riley County website, the original project with BG Consultants cost $8,500 in 2020. After discussing “various options, costs and funding mechanisms,” county officials and the project’s engineering firm, BG Consultants, determined the best option is a non-discharging lagoon.
That change requires another $7,500 for site visits, site plans, updating the preliminary engineering opinion of profitable cost and the preliminary engineering report. The total cost of the project is now $16,000.
“We have a landowner who has a large property,” BG Consultants spokesman Brian Foster said. “I think he’d like to see a couple different layouts of different areas — see what might work for him. If everything looks good than we’ll further explore that site.
Amanda Webb, planning director, said the additional funds are paid on an hourly basis. If an expected process isn’t completed, money won’t go toward that step in the project.
Commissioners also considered a Manhattan sewer district proposal, which includes a three-part operation with changes on Stadel Road, Pillsbury Drive and Johnson Road. The original action involved two residents of Stadel Road. The homeowners wanted to subdivide the property on two separate parcels so each home would have its own lot.
After further review, the city determined the request as “not possible” because sanitary code area and setbacks would not be met.
The board passed procedures on Stadel Road and Pillsbury Drive, but wanted to discuss Johnson Road’s participation at a later date.
However, Webb said because Johnson Road is county property, the sewer district cannot continue as a “city benefit district” until its approval.