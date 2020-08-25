Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs went out for a drink in an Aggieville bar last Friday night after touring the area with police, a tour that resulted in her the next morning ordering two bars to close.
Gibbs, who is in charge of the area’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, stood at a bar to buy a drink. That’s a violation of the rules that she herself issued governing conduct at bars — rules that require customers to remain seated.
Gibbs said Tuesday that is not a violation of the order; she says it’s OK if people order drinks at a bar top and sit down after ordering. But after interviews with The Mercury, she later apologized.
“Our success depends on each of us holding ourselves accountable,” she said in a written statement given to The Mercury. “I apologize for the lapse in judgment shown by visiting a local business after finishing an inspection. Even when abiding by all parts of the local health order, I understand it can be perceived negatively, and for that I am sorry. Please trust that I will continue to guide Riley County through this health crisis with integrity and sensitivity for all people. I will do my best to exercise a level of personal and professional judgment that leaves no room for doubt.”
The relevant portion of health order No. 18 says “all restaurants and bars are limited to seated areas only. This includes patios ... Service or consumption of food or drinks while standing at a counter/bar or in standing-only areas is prohibited.” Gibbs is the person who wrote the order. That rule, issued Aug. 17, is the latest county rule meant to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Gibbs said she paid for her own drink, and there was no other way to pay for one at that bar, Fat’s, at 1209 Laramie St.
“That is allowed as long as they go back to their seat,” Gibbs said.
A photo of the transaction obtained by The Mercury also shows Andrew Adams, the county’s emergency preparedness coordinator. Gibbs, wearing a mask, is apparently ordering a drink while standing at a bar. Adams is standing next to Gibbs, sipping a drink with no mask on.
On Friday night, Gibbs took a tour with the Riley County Police Department to see if bars were following the health order.
“We just went through the bars to check on them,” she said.
Before the tour, she said she went to dinner at So Long Saloon. After the tour, she went to Fat’s, which had been following the local health order rules, she said.
“We felt safe doing that,” Gibbs said.
Gibbs said she and Adams sat down after ordering their drinks; she said this portion of the night was not part of the investigation with RCPD. Adams was not working at the time, she said.
Gibbs on Saturday ordered O’Malley’s and O’Malley’s Alley to shut down after observing the establishments not following the rules. The bars reopened on Monday after getting clearance from the health department.
O’Malley’s had been cited a week before by police for violation of the city’s ordinance requiring the wearing of masks in public. The health order — which is not a city ordinance and therefore not subject to police enforcement — involves requirements for social distancing, crowd size and provisions like the ones requiring patrons to be seated in bars.
There’s one more detail worth noting. In zooming in on the image it appears that one of the drinks on the bar in front of Gibbs is a can of beer. She declined to say what she ordered, but that can does strikingly look like a certain brand — Corona.