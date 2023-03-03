Riley County EMS/Ambulance director David Adams said that projects for both a north Riley County EMS station and a new EMS headquarters are “starting to come together.”
Adams told Riley County commissioners Thursday that county EMS staff are working on an agreement with the City of Leonardville to clear out an alleyway behind the northern station. Adams said clearing the alley won’t hinder construction efforts and will improve access to the area.
The county is building an EMS station in Leonardville as a way to reduce response times to north county residents after years of complaints. Last November, commissioners approved a resolution to ratify a contract between the county and Leonardville city government for land where the EMS station will be built.
The new building will include an apparatus bay, sleeping rooms, office, kitchen, commons area and storage. The county will build it on the south side of U.S. Highway 24 in Leonardville. The county previously bought the land from the Leonardville city government for $7,500.
Adams and the commission received bids for the Leonardville EMS station Thursday, which were sent to Dan Knight, principal architect at Anderson Knight Architects. Adams said Knight would review the bids over the coming days. Adams will return to the county commission next week with a bid recommendation.
Adams also briefly talked about the new EMS headquarters project.
He told commissioners that conversations are happening among county officials about IT and security needs for the new HQ building, including cameras and door access options.
“It’s a lot of moving parts,” Adams said, “but it’s starting to come together. We’re getting there, it’s moving along pretty well.”
Riley County continues to work toward what it is calling the Public Safety Headquarters to replace the current EMS headquarters at 2011 Claflin Road. The proposed 17,500-square-foot headquarters will be at Claflin and Charles Little roads, next to the Riley County Family and Child Resource Center.
The new building, which is estimated to cost $12.3 million, will consist of an EMS station with ambulance bays; crew living quarters; administrative offices for emergency management, Riley County Fire District No. 1 and EMS; training rooms; emergency operations center and other related support services.
CONTRACTED
ATTORNEY
In other business, commissioners approved a request from county counselor Clancy Holeman on behalf of county prosecutor Barry Wilkerson, to hire an attorney as a temporary independent contractor to help reduce the county’s backlog of misdemeanor cases. The backlog stems from delayed filing of cases during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Riley County hired C.J. Rieg, currently the assistant attorney general with the Kansas Attorney General’s Office, to handle the backlog.
Rieg’s contract starts March 6 and ends December 31 of this year. Per the contract, she will work 700 hours during that time, at a rate of $90 per hour.
Rieg has also worked as deputy district attorney for the Douglas County Attorney’s Office, and as chief district attorney in charge of a gang unit in Sedgwick County.