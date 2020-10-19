The Riley County Health Department on Monday confirmed 10 new coronavirus cases and 45 recoveries since Friday.
This brings the county’s active cases to 72 out of a total of 2,045 cases.
There have been 1,962 recovered cases and 11 COVID-19 related deaths. There are no positive patients being treated at Ascension Via Christi Hospital.
Julie Gibbs, county health department director and local health officer, said Monday at the Riley County Commission meeting that the health department recently completed its eighth round of free COVID-19 testing over the weekend.
Gibbs said a total of 277 people were tested at the event, and she hoped to have results in later Monday.
“Overall, I’d say it’s been very successful,” she said. “We are planning for another free testing day in about a week after Halloween, and then we’ll do another one about a week after Thanksgiving so we can see if there’s any effect from those two holidays.”
The department planned to announce more details in its coronavirus report Monday afternoon.