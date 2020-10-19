The Riley County Health Department on Monday confirmed 10 new coronavirus cases and 45 recoveries since Friday.
This brings the county’s active cases to 72 out of a total of 2,045 cases.
There have been 1,962 recovered cases and 11 COVID-19 related deaths. There are no positive patients being treated at Ascension Via Christi Hospital.
The county's percent positive rate, or the number of positive tests divided by the total number of tests performed in a week, has been declining since a peak of 34.5% in the week of Aug. 23. It most recently was 5.9% for the week beginning Oct. 11, with 60 positive cases from 1,019 tests.
Officials have declared the Riley State Bank a new outbreak location as six cases have been linked there. The most recent positive tests connected to the bank took place on Oct. 14.
The bank's lobby has been closed since last week and may possibly reopen next week, officials said. The bank's drive thru and night drop services are still available.
With the outbreak at Alpha Delta Pi sorority expiring Monday, there are now 10 active outbreaks. Along with the bank, these include K-State Football, Smith House, Via Christi Village, a wedding that occurred Sept. 26, and sororities Alpha Xi Delta, Kappa Delta, Kappa Kappa Gamma, Alpha Chi Omega and Zeta Tau Alpha.
Julie Gibbs, county health department director and local health officer, said Monday at the Riley County Commission meeting that the health department recently completed its eighth round of free COVID-19 testing over the weekend.
Gibbs said a total of 277 people were tested at the event, and at least 173 results have been received back with two of them being positive. Contact tracing staff will call everyone who was tested to inform them of their results.
“Overall, I’d say it’s been very successful,” she said. “We are planning for another free testing day in about a week after Halloween, and then we’ll do another one about a week after Thanksgiving so we can see if there’s any effect from those two holidays.”