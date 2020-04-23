Riley County counselor Clancy Holeman said officials selected Holiday Inn Express & Suites hotel for the alternative care site location for coronavirus patients.
He talked about the selection of the hotel, at 115 Blue Earth Place, on Thursday at the Riley County Commission meeting.
The site is not open yet, but local health officials will open it when there is a demonstrated community need. In Riley County, 37 people have tested positive for the coronavirus as of Thursday morning.
The site would serve as a shelter for people who test positive for the virus but do not need to visit the hospital, those potentially exposed and do not require hospitalization and asymptomatic high-risk people that need to be kept away from others.
Officials previously looked at using the Four Points by Sheraton hotel at 530 Richards Drive.
Although Holeman made the announcement, public information officer Vivienne Uccello said she could not confirm this information.
“There is no contract in place for any location at this time,” Uccello said.
County and city officials previously indicated they could share the cost on the facility.
County clerk Rich Vargo said Manhattan city manager Ron Fehr reached out to the county as the city is willing to provide funding or staff to help with this measure.
In other action, commissioners:
- Approved a no-cost change order for the radio system project. The change order includes adding equipment on the Kansas State University campus at Ackert Hall. The order also adds a generator on the Top of the World site. Emergency management director Pat Collins said the project is slated for a late June completion.
- Approved additional county information technology policies. These policies set guidelines for how Riley County employees should use technology. Commissioners previously approved a new social media policy.