Riley County employees will be offered incentives to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
On Thursday, county commissioners voted 2-1 in favor of an incentive program to get more county employees inoculated. The incentives include a $100 payment for all county employees who get fully vaccinated within the next month and a half, as well as one extra day of annual leave for employees who are eligible for county health benefits.
Commissioners John Ford and Kathryn Focke said they were in favor of the combination of incentives for county employees. Commissioner Greg McKinley voted against the measure and said he preferred the single $100 bonus incentive for all employees.
There are 591 employees on the payroll in Riley County, including regular full and part-time staff, rural firefighters and elections staffers. County human resources director Elizabeth Ward said officials are gathering vaccination data from employees. So far, Ward said 135 people have reported to her that they have been vaccinated.
Assuming a 100% vaccination rate, Ward said the total cost would be $68,142 and would be paid for through CARES Act funds.
The extra day of annual leave would apply to 284 people employed by Riley County who receive county health benefits and includes people who get part-time prorated as well as full-time benefits. Some county employees will receive both the $100 bonus and the extra day off. Taking advantage of the extra day of leave will require employees to get approval from their department heads.
This incentive program will include current and new county employees. Ward said people will be able to get vaccinated “on their own, anywhere they like,” and she told commissioners she will inform employees of upcoming Riley County Health Department vaccination clinics.
Commissioners told Ward on Aug. 5 that they wanted to see a program to encourage more employees to get vaccinated and help bring the county’s vaccination rate up to 70%. As of Wednesday, KDHE said 31,186 or 43.3% of Riley County residents were fully vaccinated. The U.S. Census Bureau said Riley County’s population in 2020 was 71,959.
Riley County Health Department director Julie Gibbs updated commissioners on the current COVID-19 statistics Thursday. As of Thursday, there are 126 active cases in the county. Health officials identified 85 new cases since last week, with a rate of positive tests of 6.23%.
Gibbs said her staff reported 102 breakthrough cases and 21 incidents of people being re-infected with the virus. There were nine positive patients in Ascension Via Christi Hospital, four of which were in intensive care and three were on ventilators.
Residents will have four opportunities to attend a vaccine clinic in the coming week.
• Johnson and Johnson clinic from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at Flint Hills Community Clinic, 401 Houston St. Suite C. The first 10 patients will receive a $50 gift card to HyVee. All others will recieve a Chick-fil-A gift card.
• Pfizer (12 and older) clinic from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday at the Riley County Health Department, 2030 Tecumseh Road.
• Johnson and Johnson clinic from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday at First Congregational Church, 700 Poyntz Ave. Signup at uccmanhattan.org or call 785-537-7006. Those getting vaccinated will receive $100 gift card while supplies last.
• Pfizer (12 and older) from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Mt. Zion Church, 916 Yuma St.
The health department also offers vaccines on Thursday by appointment. Call 785-565-6560 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to schedule an appointment.