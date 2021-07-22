Two of three Riley County commissioners signed off on an amended letter objecting to potentially designating the First Christian Church building as historic.
Commissioners John Ford and Greg McKinley approved sending a letter to the Kansas Historic Sites Board of Review ahead of an Aug. 7 hearing on the potential historic status of the 112-year-old church building. The amended letter drafted by county counselor Clancy Holeman includes language questioning why the building was not included in the Downtown Manhattan Historic District when the district was formed in 1982.
The former church building at 115 Courthouse Plaza is not listed on the local, state or national historic registers, and sits just outside the downtown historic district. The review board must receive the commission’s objection letter before the hearing.
Commissioner Kathryn Focke voted against mailing the letter. She previously told The Mercury she supports giving the church historic designation. If the building is deemed historic, county officials would be limited in what they could do with the structure and require permission from the review board before making any changes to the building.
At the county commission meeting July 15, Ford and McKinley voted in favor of having county public works director John Ellerman investigate “all possible options” for the former church building, including potentially demolishing the structure before the Aug. 7 hearing. The bid process for securing a contractor for the project is ongoing. Commissioners voted 2-1 in May to seek bids for demolishing the building.
The board also voted in favor of allowing the Riley County Police Department to use federal grant monies to buy weapon lights and handgun holsters for officers. RCPD director Dennis Butler told commissioners his department plans to use the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant to purchase tactical weapon lights, and new holsters to accommodate pistols with lights attached.
The total grant amount is $24,567; Butler said the final cost of the tactical lights and holsters is about $21,000. The Edward Byrne grant allocates funding to jurisdictions based on a formula of population and crime rate. Butler told the board the purchase stems from data from the U.S. Department of Justice that indicates about 90% of police shootings occur in low-light conditions.
“The weapon-mounted lights will allow RCPD to quickly assess potential threats and allow officers to keep their hands on their firearms, instead of taking a hand away to operate a separate flashlight,” Butler said.
The tactical lights mount under the barrel of the firearm, in this case officers’ duty handguns, with a button to switch it on and off. The attached light affects the balance of the firearm, and Butler said officers will receive training on the new handling characteristics of their handguns as soon as they get them back from the in-house armorers.
Officers will still be required to carry a regular flashlight while on duty. The weapon-mounted lights will only be utilized in situations where an officer draws their firearm and needs more illumination.