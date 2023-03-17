The leader of the effort to revitalize the Wareham Opera House in downtown Manhattan, Blade Mages, said he was excited to give Riley County commissioners “a proper briefing” on the project.
Mages spoke to commissioners Thursday. He is the president of the board of directors for the Wareham Hall Renovation Fund, a nonprofit agency that purchased the building. Wareham Hall Inc., another nonprofit group, will be the facilitator of operations at the building at 410 Poyntz Ave. The agency and Darrell Hills, the building’s former owner, finalized a deal to buy the building in September.
Mages told the commission that the current budget for renovations is $19.2 million, with on-site infrastructure upgrades accounting for about 50% of that amount, at $9.5 million.
The group’s plan is to renovate the Wareham Opera House into a multi-purpose performing arts venue. The new venue will be 25,000 square feet, capable of hosting a seated audience of 420 with standing room for 750 people. Mages said the Wareham will host live music, theatre acts, comedians, classic cinema nights, dances, community events and more.
Mages said the agency’s proposed programming model includes four separate series: a “Wareham Presents” feature that will showcase popular touring musical groups, lectures and comedy acts, arthouse and independent films; and a “Wareham Community” series that will feature local musicians, K-State athletics watch parties, and host free Saturday morning cartoons.
“That’s something old theaters did in the 1950s,” Mages said, “so we’re excited to bring that back.”
The other two series Mages said will be reoccurring at the Wareham include a “Co-Presenting” series with McCain Auditorium, and the ability for people to rent the space for weddings, business meetings, fundraisers and other community events.
Mages’ presentation to commissioners included artist renderings of the interior of the opera house, which he said featured nods to the 1938 version of the building.
The renderings utilize the Streamline Moderne architecture styling that was an offshoot of Art Deco designs from the 1930s.
He said the first floor stage would remain largely the same, with seating situated in cabaret-style tiers, like a traditional theatre. The flooring will be rebuilt to make it more robust, Mages said, and there is room in the basement for additional storage as well as performer areas.
The rear of the basement will house dressing rooms, private showers, and a lounge for artists.
Mages told commissioners that a revamped Wareham venue would attract 42,000 patrons to Manhattan each year, with about $4.6 million in estimated annual revenue generated, to support 45 full-time jobs in the building.
County clerk Rich Vargo, along with commissioners Kathryn Focke, John Ford and Greg McKinley, all told Mages they were excited for the project.
“We really hope you pull it off, honestly,” Ford said.
Mages said the project officially began last March, with the formation of a committee to explore the feasibility of transforming the Wareham building into a performance venue seating 400 to 800 people. He said the nonprofit group secured an option on the building in April.
Mages, who is also the founder of Manhattan marketing agency Middle, declined to say how much the group paid to buy the Wareham. Riley County appraised Wareham Opera House at $352,710 last year.
The Wareham Hall nonprofit group is now seeking philanthropic support for the project, which will include renovating the building’s 1940s-era HVAC system and incorporating modern acoustics and projection technology into the stage area.
Because the Wareham sits in a nationally recognized historic business district on Poyntz Avenue, historic tax credits from the state are available to the nonprofit groups for improvements to the building.
Mages said designs for the updated facility will begin soon, with construction anticipated to start in spring 2024. He said he hopes to have the first performance in the slicked-up Wareham in fall 2026.
There will be no changes to the Wareham apartments, as it is a separate building from the opera house.
Harry Pratt Wareham purchased the opera house in 1893 for $10,000.