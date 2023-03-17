The leader of the effort to revitalize the Wareham Opera House in downtown Manhattan, Blade Mages, said he was excited to give Riley County commissioners “a proper briefing” on the project.

Mages spoke to commissioners Thursday. He is the president of the board of directors for the Wareham Hall Renovation Fund, a nonprofit agency that purchased the building. Wareham Hall Inc., another nonprofit group, will be the facilitator of operations at the building at 410 Poyntz Ave. The agency and Darrell Hills, the building’s former owner, finalized a deal to buy the building in September.