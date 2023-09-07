County commission discusses noxious weeds Stacey Olson solson@themercury.com stacey Author email Sep 7, 2023 Sep 7, 2023 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Riley County’s noxious weed director told county commissioners that there is not musk thistle in the area but rather roadside thistle.Michael Boller had a noxious weed update during Thursday’s Riley County Commission meeting that included the difference between musk and roadside thistle.Musk thistle is not in season to bloom, so what people are seeing as they drive by is roadside thistle, which is not a species the noxious weed department targets and sprays for.“Roadside thistle is an excellent food source for bees, insects and wild birds,” Boller said.He also told commissioners that he plans to attend the State Fair Sept. 12-13 because it provides an opportunity to discuss noxious weed issues with people from across Kansas.Manhattan city manager Ron Fehr also attended the county meeting to provide an update. He told commissioners that the Manhattan City Commission has set the property tax rate for the 2024 budget.As previously reported by The Mercury, the set rate will increase property taxes by 6.27% for the average homeowner. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save stacey Author email Follow stacey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More from this section SEE IT: Cute dog jumps for joy as it’s being taken for walk Stunning ranch listed in Texas has some extra -- a river. See it Bluegrass Crime Stoppers: People seen fleeing from Lexington shooting scene Latest News KSU themed race car to be featured at Speedway Saturday Police confirm sighting of terrorism suspect who escaped from a London prison soon after he bolted US housing affordability remains at a record low, NAR says Russia summons Armenia's ambassador as ties fray and exercises with US troops approach Biden and Modi are looking to tighten US-India ties as concerns over China rise K-State soccer falls to No. 16 Memphis 1-0 Chiefs get by just fine without holdout Chris Jones, but injury to Travis Kelce proved costly There will be no gold for the USA at the Basketball World Cup, after 113-111 loss to Germany Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesManhattan man dies in crash on K-18Aslin brilliant in 1st start as MHS football beats Derby 33-19 in openerBeEtta Stoney, former KSU diversity chief, diesTransfers Keagan Johnson and Marques Sigle miss season openerAfter hitting a deer with car, pedestrian hit, killed by another vehicle on K-18K-State's offense dazzles in season-opening blowout of SEMOThe Mercury’s new printing schedule begins next week.One person was injured in four-vehicle highway crashNOTEBOOK: Back-up quarterback not decided for K-State heading into Week 2K-State defense shows promise in shutout of SEMO Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest Special Section Special Sections K-State Edition Sep 2, 2023 Comments Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.