Riley County Clerk Rich Vargo held a coin toss Monday to determine the next Grant Township Clerk.
During the Riley County Commission meeting Monday morning, Vargo held a coin toss as a tiebreaker for the Grant Township Clerk race from the Nov. 8 election.
Both Riley County residents Larry Noble and Travis Shanahan garnered 19 votes for the position, which led to a tie. Vargo said he would flip a coin, as per Kansas law, to determine the winner.
“We’ve done this before for tied elections,” Vargo said.
Shanahan is currently serving as the Grant Township Clerk. He called out ‘heads’ as Vargo flipped a large coin. The coin landed on the floor with the opposite side facing up.
“It’s tails,” Vargo said, meaning Larry Noble will become the next Grant Township Clerk. Noble and Shanahan shook hands and left the commission meeting with no further discussion on the matter.
Vargo said it’s not unusual to have tiebreakers for elected township and committee positions. In that situation, a coin toss or drawing of straws is used to determine the winner.
The commission approved the election canvass report on Nov. 21, confirming all votes.
The county received 18,426 total ballots, including 434 provisional ballots, in the 2022 general election.
RCPD Aggieville Substation
In other business, commissioners approved a lease agreement for the Riley County Police substations in Aggieville. The building that houses the substation is owned by Gwyn Riffel. Riley County will pay Riffel $900 a month, or $10,800 for the year, in rent for 2023.
That amount is slightly higher than the 2022 rate of $875 per month, or $10,500 annually, for the county to rent the Aggieville substation location. County counselor Clancy Holeman told the commission that the board has discussed other possible places for an RCPD substation in the past, but no decisions have ever been made about possibly moving out of Aggieville.
“From time to time the conversation reignites,” Holeman said.
County commissioner John Ford said the lease agreement includes a policy that allows the county to give a 30-day notice if it chooses to vacate the Aggieville location. He added that he didn’t feel relocating was necessary because the amount the county pays in rent to Riffel is “well under the market value” for the current location.
The lease agreement between Riley County and Riffel began in September 1993, according to meeting agenda documents.
The next Riley County Commission meeting is Thursday at 8:30 a.m.