Riley County Commission candidates said on Wednesday they are in favor of increasing transparency and improving the public’s access to meetings.
Four candidates spoke Wednesday during a virtual forum about topics ranging from mandatory rental inspections and the Black Lives Matter movement to whether they would implement a countywide mandatory mask rule and adding a nondiscrimination ordinance on the basis of sex and gender orientation.
The event Wednesday was organized by a group called the People’s Forum, which comprises several organizations, including representatives from Black Lives Matter MHK, Manhattan Alliance for Peace and Justice, Renters Together MHK, Bike Walk MHK, Flint Hills Human Rights Project and Northview Rising.
Republican Greg McKinley and Democrat Fanny Fang are running for the District 2 seat, currently held by chairman Marvin Rodriguez, and Republican John Matta and Democrat Kathryn Focke are vying for the District 3 seat, which is held by commissioner Ron Wells. McKinley defeated Rodriguez in one Republican primary, and Matta defeated Wells in another.
After weeks of advocates pushing for county commission meetings to be livestreamed to the public in a show of transparency and accessibility, as well as because of gathering concerns brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, the commission added live YouTube streams in early summer.
Candidates said they would support adding an online public comment function, as well as suggested other changes to streamline meetings and invite more people to attend.
Fang, who was one of the early advocates for streaming meetings, said she would try to change meeting times to after business hours so more people could attend or watch, as well as change meeting venues occasionally to reach communities outside of Manhattan.
McKinley said he would like to change some meetings to evening hours, possibly for specific or major issues of public interest. He also said he would set up office hours so residents could visit or speak with him.
Focke said there is not only an issue in getting the commission to stream meetings but also in how the meetings are run.
“I’ve gone to many of them,” she said. “I sit there and they do business for about five minutes and they sit there and yuk it up for about 15 minutes, and then it goes on and on and on.”
She said she would want to schedule some meeting times later in the day and set up town hall meetings and office hours.
Matta said he agreed with what his peers had said and also suggested the streams themselves be improved because sometimes the audio is unclear and power point slides are not projected.
He said he did not like when major issues are not included in the tentative agendas and there should be more time in between the first and second readings of topics.
On Black Lives
Matter
Candidates said overall they would like to work with the Black Lives Matter movement of Manhattan to address racial inequality, unjust treatment and lack of resources in the community through county policies.
Fang said she would expand the Riley County Community Advisory Board to support that mission, create a joint city and county advisory council that identifies local policies and solutions, and establish a citizen review board to hold entities accountable.
“In order for us to reverse the legislative, regulatory and legal policies that are empowering the injustice of systemic racism and discrimination, we must first acknowledge that they exist ... I will publish a plan, but what if we a publish a plan together?” Fang said of inviting communities to the process.
Matta said he doesn’t believe that Riley County is systemically racist but that he did think that there are “bad people” and policies can be improved, so he would be willing to work with others and create town hall meetings to gather feedback.
On rental inspections
Candidates were divided on requiring mandatory rental inspections for the county but some were unsure if the county had the ability to do so.
The city currently does rental inspections when requested by property owners, managers or tenants.
Matta said he would not support mandatory inspections, but he does support making them free if requested by a property owner or tenant. If there are rental issues, he said he thinks there are ample safeguards through the Landlord Tenant Act and the county offering free inspections.
Matta said inspections could violate the Fourth Amendment, which protects against unreasonable searches.
“Mandatory inspections are a Fourth Amendment issue ... and often become arbitrary,” Matta said. “The other thing you have to understand about the county is the county doesn’t even have building codes. They do have a property maintenance code but that’s for structural integrity, infestation and general livability.
“Most people live in the county to get away from the bureaucracy of the cities.”
Focke said if landlords are not upholding their end to maintain residences and ignore regulations, elected officials should step in to protect residents.
McKinley said he thinks whether or not to require rental inspections is an issue that should be handled on a city level, and the county is not set up to handle this as it doesn’t have building codes. He also pointed to the free rental inspection opportunity as a possible solution.
Fang said she would support passing a resolution for mandatory rental inspections if the county has the power to do so. She said she would collaborate with organizations to assess how housing equality impacts people and create a plan to address safer housing.
The full stream of the meeting can be viewed on People’s Forum MHK’s Facebook page.