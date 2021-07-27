Fairmont Heights property owners will pay a special assessment to fund a new sanitary sewer, after Riley County commissioners approved the measure Monday.
On Monday commissioners voted in favor of a special assessment method for the owners of 29 properties in the subdivision south and east of U.S. Highway 177 and the Kansas River. Those property owners will each pay a total of $12,269.23 for their portion of a new gravity sewer collection system. This new system will connect to the city’s sewer; the county originally approved establishing the sewer district in 2017.
Users have the option of paying for the project through their property tax statement over 40 years with a fixed interest rate of 1.75%, or they can pay the full amount within 15 days of the assessment being published in The Mercury July 27.
Two residents stood for the public comment period and used that time to ask clarifying questions about payment options. There were no public objections or opinions given on the plan.
The construction project was completed recently at a total cost of $606,511. Of that amount, more than $287,000 was paid for through a USDA Rural Development grant. The amounts to be paid by landowners represents the additional $319,000 left over after the grant was applied. An additional cost of $12,500 stemming from road pavement overlay work was noted during review of the project. That overlay work is slated to take place next year and will be paid for through federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
Deputy county counselor Craig Cox said the county public works department wished to use federal funds for the road overlay portion so landowners did not have to front the additional costs.
Officials mailed notices to landowners in the area notifying them of Monday’s public hearing and of the assessment value with interest rate. Based on the interest rate, those property owners are estimated to pay about $430 a year toward the sewer project, with the costs spread out through their utility bills over time.
Last year, Cox said septic tanks had failed for some of the houses in the subdivision, which prompted the creation of the sewer district. BG Consultants of Manhattan was the engineer for the project.