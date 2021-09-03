Riley County commissioners have approved a county government budget that trimmed a property tax increase from previous plans.
Commissioners voted unanimously in favor of publishing the budget during their meeting Thursday.
The total proposed Riley County budget for fiscal year 2022 is $49.7 million, an increase of $8.19 million from the $41.58 million budget in 2021. That’s an increase of 19.6 percent. The increase includes $487,013 in wage boosts and a boost of $224,960 to the Riley County Police Department.
That budget means that the average homeowner in Riley County will pay slightly more in property taxes to the county. The property tax rate was set at 42.285 mills, the same as the current rate, as requested by commissioners. The average single-family home in the county increased in valuation by 2.2 percent, so that means the owner of a $100,000 home this past year will pay
The revenue neutral property tax rate that is being published for FY 2022 is 41.791 mills, which is lower than the maximum property tax rate voted on by the commission in July of 44.151 mills.
County officials cannot increase their budget or RNR once those figures are published in The Mercury.
A mill is $1 for every $1,000 in assessed, taxable property value. The county mill levy for 2021 was 42.285 mills, which was kept flat by commissioners’ request. In a change to state law, local governments and school districts now have to provide notice if they plan to exceed the “revenue neutral” rate, meaning they intend to generate more money through property taxes in next year’s budgets.
With the new rate, the owner of a $100,000 home paying $486.28 in 2021 would pay $491.16 in 2022, considering the average value of an existing single-family home in Riley County increased by 2.2%. That is an increase of slightly more than 1%, which is a change from the 6.71% increase commissioners were looking at with the maximum mill levy rate of 44.151.
Riley County clerk Rich Vargo said one notable feature in the budget and RNR documents is a lack of a mill levy for bonded interest, or county debt.
“I think that’s something that commissioners can hang their hat on, and staff, especially when you’re about to go out and educate about a sales tax,” Vargo said. “How Riley County next year will not have any mill levy obligated to debt.”
County budget and finance director Tami Robison said the county is saving some money and time on paying off some outstanding debt. Last month Riley County was given an ‘AA1’ rating by credit firm Moody’s after a review of the county’s general obligation unlimited tax debt. Robison said the county has historically been at an ‘AA2’ rating, so upgrading to AA1 is “very significant.”
“It’s a great testament to what our county is doing,” Robison said.
Because of a bond refinancing measure which locked in a lower interest rate on those debt payoffs, and the new Moody’s rating, Robison said county officials were able to knock six years off a 40-year bond and save county taxpayers about $600,000. Vargo said that increased bond rating is one that “very few public entities are at in the nation.”
Robison said this is all good news for Riley County residents.
“I do want the public to know that we do look out for their best interests,” Robison said.
The final public hearings on the budget and RNR will take place Sept. 20 at 10:45 a.m. in the county commission chambers. A separate public hearing for the Riley County Fire District #1 revenue neutral rate will also be held on Sept. 20.
Riley County offices are closed Monday for the Labor Day holiday.
