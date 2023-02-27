Riley County commissioners supported creating a task force to determine the future of the Riley County Fairgrounds.
The county commissioners agreed in consensus during their meeting Monday to put the formation of a special task force on a future meeting agenda. The volunteer task force would investigate what needs to be done to improve facilities and space usage at the fairgrounds by CiCo Park.
Riley County Extension director Gary Fike told commissioners that the county fair board has discussed this topic off and on for at least the past decade. Fike said the fair board agreed during its January meeting that they want to address parking and building maintenance issues at the fairgrounds and around Pottorf Hall.
“Another thing is, Pottorf Hall is very heavily used,” Fike said. He told commissioners the building has an issue with moisture collecting in the north wall, as well as a lack of air-conditioning for the restrooms. The outbuildings on the property are also outdated, Fike said. Space is also limited for vendors and competitors in equine or livestock events, where large trailers and trucks need to be parked.
Fike told the commission that the fair board wants county officials to consider the future of the fairgrounds as an economic driver for the Manhattan area. Rodeo events draw in tourist dollars from outside the city in the form of competitors and spectators, and Fike said the same crowd that will attend a rodeo will likely stay for vendors and carnival rides at the county fair.
Commissioner John Ford said he felt a task force to dive into fairgrounds needs was “on point.” Commissioners Kathryn Focke and Greg McKinley also felt that a task force was a good idea.
All three decided in consensus that they would vote on the creation of a task force at a later meeting.
The next county commission meeting is Thursday at 8:30 a.m.