Riley County Commission Chairman Marvin Rodriguez is quarantining after being around his son, who tested positive for the coronavirus.
Rodriguez, who participated in Thursday’s commission meeting virtually, said he is getting tested Friday. He visited with his son, who came from the Kansas City area, over the weekend. His son learned of his positive test Tuesday, Rodriguez said.
“Right now, there seems to be no problem at all,” he said.
Commissioners John Ford and Ron Wells wished Rodriguez good luck.
“Well hang in there, Marvin,” Wells said to Rodriguez. “We’re rooting for you.”
Rodriguez and Wells attended Monday’s meeting in-person. Ford attended remotely Monday as he was visiting family in Kentucky for Thanksgiving.
Rodriguez’s announcement comes after he compared mask mandates to Nazi Germany on Nov. 23. In March, Rodriguez asserted Riley County wouldn’t have a problem with the coronavirus because there aren’t many Chinese people here.
Voters ousted Rodriguez in the August primary. He will be replaced in January by fellow Republican Greg McKinley.
In other action Thursday, commissioners:
- Unanimously approved seeking to fill the open health educator position at the Riley County Health Department.
Ed Kalas has resigned from the position; his last day is Friday.
“I think it’s vital right now to keep all of our positions, particularly with public health,” Ford said.
Kalas is joining the Kansas State Department of Education as an education program consultant.
Julie Gibbs, director of the health department, said Kalas was instrumental in helping the department achieve its accreditation with the Public Health Accreditation Board. Gibbs said she is sad to see him go.
Ford said Kalas worked hard throughout the pandemic and helped keep the Manhattan Area Recovery Task Force informed. “I’ve really appreciated his work,” Ford said.