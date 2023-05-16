Riley County attorney Barry Wilkerson on Monday asked county commissioners for $245,228 for his office in 2024.
Wilkerson’s request is $15,635, or about 7 percent more than the previous year.
Many departments and agencies are presenting their budget requests now as the Riley County commissioners begin to work on the 2024 budget.
Wilkerson said the increase covers expenses such as overtime, liability insurance, repair and maintenance of office equipment and witness fees. Wilkerson also specified that they expect the need to decrease expenses by about $10,000 because of printing needs.
County clerk Rich Vargo on Monday also made a request on behalf of Riley County human resources. The HR department had previously presented a portion of its request, and officials wanted to follow up with the second part.
The new request asked for $283,670 more toward the department’s budget. This would create or fill at least six positions including election coordinator and human resource generalist.
Vargo said one reason for this budget increase need was the growth in work for HR post COVID-19. He said there is more turnover for positions in the past, which creates more paperwork. HR’s goal is to sit in on every job interview and those have increased as well.
“It could save us from huge potentially liability and giving Shelly (Williams, community corrections director) a lot more work than she needs.”
Downtown Manhattan Inc. requested $5,000 for the downtown district’s economic development, which is unchanged from the previous year’s request.
Aggieville Business District and the Riley County Genealogical Society also requested $5,000, the same as the previous requests. ABD would use the funds for business improvements and the society wants the money for general financial help.
Commissioners didn’t take action on the requests.
Vargo also said the deadline to file for an elected position is June 1. He noted the county, as opposed to individual political parties, will be running the presidential primaries this year. Vargo said that hasn’t happened since before his tenure as county clerk began three decades ago.
