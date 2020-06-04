Riley County commissioners on Thursday unanimously approved applying for state grants to help with job retention and senior meal programs in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Kansas Department of Commerce recently announced the distribution of funding through grants to help Kansas cities and counties affected by the coronavirus outbreak, officials said.
The Riley County application, according to a county memo, includes a request for $300,000 for job retention for businesses outside of Manhattan affected by COVID-19. It also lists a request of $70,000 for a meal program by the North-Central Area Agency on Aging to assist seniors in Leonardville and Ogden as well as a $5,000 request for another meal program in Ogden by the Ogden Friendship House of Hope. The total request in the application is $375,000.
University Park water district rate increase
The commission approved raising water rates in University Park from the monthly rate of $6.25 per 1,000 gallons of water to $6.50.
Commission John Ford said although he sees it as necessary, he doesn’t like increasing rates.
“I hate having to raise water and utilities and stuff at this point in time, given the circumstances,” Ford said.
This price change helps with the increasing cost of water in that area, according to a county memo.
First Christian Church pews
Commissioners on Thursday tabled a resolution to sell at least one church pew from the First Christian Church to a local resident.
The commission could not approve it Thursday because chairman Marvin Rodriguez was absent from the meeting, and the resolution must be unanimous, said Clancy Holeman, county counselor.
Riley County acquired 23 pews recently when it purchased the church at 115 Courthouse Plaza, which is just across the parking lot from county offices, for about $852,000. The land and 101-year-old building are worth about $1.4 million, according to county appraisal records.
Jake Voegeli of Manhattan Brewing Company approached the county about purchasing one of the pews. The commission will decide on a price to sell a pew to Voegeli, according to the memo.
Hiring process for emergency services, fire chief director
Commissioners uanimously approved the process for hiring a new fire chief and emergency services director. Pat Collins, who works in those positions, is retiring later this year, and the county plans to hire two people to replace him.
Officials will post the emergency services director position Thursday, with a projected starting date in September. Officials plan to post the new fire chief position on Oct. 5 with a projected start date in January 2021.