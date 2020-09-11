More coronavirus respiratory clinics and swabbing stations are coming to Manhattan. Riley County commissioners Thursday approved lease agreements for outpatient respiratory clinics and swabbing stations to help the county respond to the coronavirus outbreak. Clinics offer things like breathing treatments.
“Actually, I think it’s something we probably already needed to have in place, but we’ve been fortunate enough not to really see the need,” commissioner John Ford said. “And this is going to be a longer term thing, well into 2021.”
Riley County commissioners approved a one-year lease in the amount of $4,875 per month with Manhattan Medical Center Inc. for a respiratory clinic and a drive-up swabbing station at 1133 College Ave.
Riley County will pay utilities, except for trash removal, according to a county memo. The lease lasts for a year unless terminated earlier. The commission also approved a sublease with Konza Prairie Community Health Center to operate an indoor respiratory clinic and outdoor swabbing station there. Konza will staff and operate these facilities. There are no costs for Riley County.
The opening for these clinics and stations is to be determined, said Julie Gibbs, director of the Riley County Health Department and local health officer. Staff is meeting Monday to discuss this further, Gibbs said.