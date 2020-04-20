Riley County commissioners Monday approved hiring three new employees to fill vacant positions in two separate county departments.
Last week, commissioners decided to stop hiring unless department heads give presentations to the commission on why they need to hire for specific positions during the coronavirus outbreak.
The commission approved moving forward with hiring an assistant fire chief. County emergency management director Pat Collins said this position is critical to the fire department.
“I think it’s important that we get it done,” said chair Marvin Rodriguez.
Leon Hobson, director of public works, asked for permission from the commission to hire a full-time parks employee and two seasonal employees. The commission approved the measure.
“I would like to continue on with business as we should,” said commissioner Ron Wells.
In other action Monday, commissioners:
- Heard an update from David Adams, emergency medical services and ambulance director for the county. He said call volume is holding steady with receiving 360 calls for service in March. There were 17 calls from the northern part of the county.
- Discussed the county transfer station opening to the general public Tuesday to accept brush, grass and leaves. The initiative, approved by the commission last week, allows the public to access the transfer station Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Officials said the transfer station will not receive solid waste.
- Held two executive sessions: one on potential litigation and one where commissioners had preliminary discussions on acquisition of real property. Commissioners did not take any binding action following either of the executive sessions.