Riley County commissioners on Thursday approved a final plat for a new subdivision north of Manhattan.
Peterson Ranch, which will include 18 single-family residential lots, will be near Tuttle Creek Boulevard and Thomas Wiard Road, west of Tuttle Creek Lake. The site is about 174 acres in unincorporated Riley County.
The development will have access to Thomas Wiard Road, and Peterson Ranch LLC proposed to extend that road north and east to serve as the primary internal street of the subdivision. It also suggested that another internal street and cul-de-sac connect to the proposed extension of Thomas Wiard Road.
Bob Isaac, county planner, said owner Lynn Blecha plans to create a homeowners association and eventually create a paving district to pave all of Thomas Wiard Road and the streets within the subdivision.
Commissioners expressed some concerns about fire and emergency service capabilities given the rural area, but Isaac said developers have taken several factors into account to mitigate issues, and the plan has been reviewed by those respective authorities.
He said the area has rural water fill points for fire departments to get water, houses will not be close to each other and there will be supervised, controlled burns to limit burning material in the area. Isaac said the developers understand that rural areas do not have a firefighting force that can respond as quickly or with as many people as a city would, so they will take extra measures to ensure its protection.
“I think that with this type of development there’s been quite a bit that’s been put into the final development plan and quite a bit more than what we put in to the restricted covenants,” Isaac said.