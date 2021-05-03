Riley County commissioners on Monday approved a $380,700 contract with Ebert Construction Company of Wamego for the Senn Road bridge replacement project.
The contractor expects to begin working on the project, near Randolph, on Aug. 1 and take about three months, or 90 working days, to complete it.
The project is funded through county sales tax.
Real estate, personal property tax payments
The second half of payments for real estate and personal property taxes are due May 10, Shilo Heger, Riley County treasurer, said Monday.
Payments can be dropped off in the drop box at the county building, 110 Courthouse Plaza, as well as paid online at rileycountyks.gov or over the phone at 1-800-272-9829, both of which include additional convenience fees. Mailed payments must be postmarked by May 10 as well.
Heger said no motor vehicle transactions will be processed if personal property taxes, intangible taxes, watercraft taxes, 16/20m truck taxes, or oil or gas taxes are delinquent after May 10.
Questions can be directed to the treasurer’s office at 785-537-6321.