Riley County commissioners approved the bid for a new EMS station in the northern part of the county.
During their meeting Thursday, commissioners voted in favor of the base bid from Schultz Construction of Manhattan for $799,000 to build an auxiliary ambulance/EMS facility in Leonardville. The bid from Schultz was the only one opened by Dan Knight of Anderson Knight Architects, who is principal architect for the project.
The county is building an EMS station there as a way to reduce response times to north county residents after years of complaints. Last November, commissioners approved a resolution to ratify a contract between the county and Leonardville city government for land where the EMS station will be built.
The new building will include an apparatus bay, sleeping rooms, office, kitchen, commons area and storage. The county will build it on the south side of U.S. Highway 24 in Leonardville. The county previously bought the land from the Leonardville city government for $7,500.
Last week, Riley County EMS/ambulance director David Adams told the commission that county EMS staff are working on an agreement with the Leonardville city government to clear out an alleyway behind the northern station. Adams said clearing the alley won’t hinder construction efforts and will improve access to the area.
Riley County also continues to work toward what it is calling the Public Safety Headquarters to replace the current EMS headquarters at 2011 Claflin Road. The proposed 17,500-square-foot headquarters will be at Claflin and Charles Little roads, next to the Riley County Family and Child Resource Center.
The new building, which is estimated to cost $12.3 million, will consist of an EMS station with ambulance bays; crew living quarters; administrative offices for emergency management, Riley County Fire District No. 1 and EMS; training rooms; an emergency operations center; and other related support services.
In other business, commissioners approved two travel requests from Riley County Health Department director Julie Gibbs. Gibbs will send two county health department employees to the Child Injury Prevention Convention, PREVCON, in July. PREVCON is hosted by Safe Kids Worldwide in Washington, D.C. this year.
Gibbs also will send two employees to the 2023 Preparedness Summit next month in Atlanta. The National Association of County and City Health Officials has hosted the summit since 2007. This year’s event theme emphasizes the importance of prioritizing all-hazards response in a flexible and adaptable format.
The Preparedness Summit is April 24-27 and is sponsored in part by the American Red Cross, the Food and Drug Administration, the Environmental Protection Agency, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The next Board of County Commission meeting is Monday at 8:30 a.m.