The Riley County appraiser’s office will remain closed until Dec. 28 because of the coronavirus outbreak associated with the office.
The office closed Friday afternoon, officials said.
Riley County Health Department officials didn’t say how many people are in quarantine, but there were seven cases as of Saturday.
“The appraiser’s office has been working with RCHD to make sure all necessary safety protocols and procedures are followed,” department director Julie Gibbs said in a Saturday statement.
The health department posted on social media Friday afternoon about the outbreak. Prior to Friday’s post, the department hadn’t confirmed the outbreak. RCHD stopped releasing outbreak information to the public earlier this month, but still sends data to the state.
The Mercury reported the outbreak Wednesday. If people need services before Dec. 28, they can call 785-537-6310.