Most homeowners in Riley County will see value increases to their properties around 13%, according to Riley County Appraiser Anna Burson.
Burson and her staff recently mailed the county change-in-value notices for 2023. County officials announced the mailings Monday.
Burson said the average valuation increase for single family homes in Riley County in 2023 is 13.1%. The average value of a home in the county is $259,526. The average valuation increase for single family homes in Manhattan this year is 12.6%, with the average home value of $276,167.
The change-in-value notices reflect changes in property values caused by fluctuations in the local real estate market or changes made to individual properties, like additions or improvements.
The county decreased its mill levy by 0.74 for its 2023 budget for a total rate at 42.21 mills. A mill is $1 in tax for every $1,000 in assessed, taxable property value.
This means the owner of a $100,000 home in Riley County who paid $486.27 in county taxes in 2022 will pay $520.42 for a $107,210 home this year. The valuation of an average single-family home in the county went up 7.21% in 2022.
The notices also include the current and previous year’s appraised and assessed value for a property, plus a brief explanation of the valuation process and an outline of the appeal process, in case a property owner disagrees with the appraisal of their property.
“Value change is largely attributed to real estate sales and a reflection of the local market,” Burson said in a statement Monday. “We value property according to market per state guidelines, our goal is to ensure everyone’s piece of the pie is accurate.”
The change-in-value notices also include a form for scheduling an informal appeal with the appraiser’s office. Property owners have until March 27 to schedule an appeal if they choose.
Property data for all parcels of land in Riley County can be accessed through the county website. To access property information online, people can visit rileycountyks.gov/parcel.
Property taxes are not set by the appraiser’s office, but rather by local taxing authorities such as the Manhattan-Ogden school board, the Manhattan City Commission and Riley County Commission during the annual budget planning process.