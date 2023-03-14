Riley County Appraiser Anna Burson said her office is seeing higher-than-normal call volumes after residents received their their county valuation notices recently.
“We have appeals being scheduled daily,” Burson said.
County officials mailed the change-in-value notices last month, however many property owners didn’t receive their letters until recently. The notices include the current and previous year’s appraised and assessed value for a property, plus a brief explanation of the valuation process and an outline of the appeal process.
“We have a pretty decent call volume (into our office),” Burson said. “More than last year for sure. Some people are simply asking for more information, and some are asking to schedule an appeal.”
Burson said she didn’t have exact numbers.
Property owners can schedule an appeal through the county appraiser website if they disagree with the appraisal of their property. That website is rileycountyks.gov/85/Appeals-Information. People can also call the appraiser’s office at 785-537-6316 with any questions. Property owners have until March 27 to schedule an appeal if they choose.
Burson said the change-in-value notices reflect changes in property values caused by fluctuations in the local real estate market or changes made to individual properties, like additions or improvements. She said Kansas is a “market-value state” when it comes to determining valuations.
“To figure out what the market is doing, you have to look at the sales,” Burson said. “We review all the sales in Riley County every year, to make sure it really truly does represent the market.”
Burson said at least two years’ worth of tracked sales are then input into a computer system that will model market conditions locally. She said, when she took the appraiser position last May, most county property was under-valued by about 12% based on the prior year’s sales. She said determining county valuations is a very lengthy and “data-driven” process that involves analyzing years of property sales figures.
“Every property (in the county) has to be reviewed once every six years, per state statute,” Burson said. “We go out and inspect it, verify what’s changed on the property. The analysis phase typically starts in early August and runs through September.”
Burson said the average valuation increase for single family homes in Riley County in 2023 is 13.1%. The average value of a home in the county is $259,526. The average valuation increase for single family homes in Manhattan this year is 12.6%, with the average home value of $276,167.
Last year, the county valuation for existing single-family homes was 7.21%. The average value of a single-family home was $229,682. In 2021, the average valuation increased by 2.2%, with the median sale price of a single-family home at $192,000. Burson said commercial and agricultural property valuations rose slightly, but could not provide more details by press time. She told The Mercury that irrigated and dry crop land decreased in valuation, but grassland increased.
“Overall, as a whole, it wasn’t the increase like in residential and home sites,” Burson said.
Property taxes are not set by the appraiser’s office, but rather by local taxing authorities such as the Manhattan-Ogden school board, the Manhattan City Commission and Riley County Commission during the annual budget planning process.
The county decreased its mill levy by 0.74 for its 2023 budget for a total rate at 42.21 mills. A mill is $1 in tax for every $1,000 in assessed, taxable property value.
This means the owner of a $100,000 home in Riley County who paid $486.27 in county taxes in 2022 will pay $520.42 for a $107,210 home this year.
Burson said the appraiser’s office has no control over how much mill levies increase. The mill levies are set in October by the aforementioned taxing entities during the budgeting process, based on the values determined by the appraiser’s office.
Property data for all parcels of land in Riley County can be accessed through the county website. To access property information online, people can visit rileycountyks.gov/parcel.