The chair for the Riley County Council of Aging said senior center officials are concerned about discussions of a potential relocation.
Kevin Larson, chair for the advisory board that supports the county’s older population, told Riley County commissioners Thursday that Riley County Seniors’ Service Center officials have expressed concern about the Manhattan Housing Authority project for Carlson Plaza. He said they don’t want the center to move to that project’s location.
Aaron Estabrook, executive director for the authority, mentioned at a Manhattan City Commission meeting Tuesday that a planned senior living and public housing project at the corner of 5th and Pierre streets could involve relocating the center. However, he said there is no commitment to do so. The senior center building is owned by the Manhattan city government.
“There are a lot of questions as to why we need to take down a perfectly good operating facility and move it to another place,” Larson said.
Larson also mentioned that the senior center needs a second chef for Meals on Wheels, but the organization hasn’t received one applicant since the position opened.
In other business, county commissioners accepted a $166,860.83 bid for steel and bridge replacement materials from Oden Enterprises of Wahoo, Neb. The materials are for a bridge at North Tabor Valley Road and Kaw Road.