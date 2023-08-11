Setup for the Country Stampede music festival at Tuttle Creek State Park progresses in 2018. The festival moved from Manhattan after that year to Heartland Motorsports Park in Topeka. Below, attendees of the 2017 Country Stampede visit the Deep Eddy Vodka Airstream.
An annual country music and camping festival that originated in Manhattan is exploring its future.
Country Stampede officials announced Thursday in a Facebook post that their landlord and property owner, Shelby Development LLC, said Shawnee County has continually raised property taxes on Heartland Motorsports Park in Topeka, which is where the festival takes place.
“The Country Stampede thought it found the perfect home in Topeka, but that may not be the case,” the Facebook post said.
Officials said they plan to send out a request for proposals to surrounding communities and entities to gauge interest.
“And yes, this includes the city of Manhattan, too,” the Facebook post said.
Created in 1996, Country Stampede called Tuttle Creek State Park its home until 2018. The festival featured many big names in country music, including Toby Keith, Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert. In 2008, Taylor Swift was just a warm-up act.
Organizers announced that Country Stampede would move to Topeka in 2019. While originally it was a temporary move because of flooding concerns at Tuttle Creek Lake, organizers later said it would be permanent, citing financial reasons.
“Country Stampede is a unique and important part of Manhattan’s history,” the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce said in a statement. “Thousands of people traveled to Manhattan over the two decades the event was held annually at Tuttle Creek State Park to see some of the most successful country music artists in the business.”
The chamber said the event had huge economic impact on the area.
“We, along with tourism groups across the region, received a request for proposal from entities representing Country Stampede to determine our community’s interest in hosting the festival again. While we are always excited for opportunities to attract world class events to Manhattan, the logistics of holding such an event requires a significant commitment from the community.”
“We will be working with our regional partners including the city of Manhattan and Tuttle Creek State Park officials to determine how we develop the best Manhattan response to this opportunity.”
Country Stampede officials already have scheduled next year’s festival for July 18-20, 2024, though the location is now to be determined.