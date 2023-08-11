Country Stampede File Art 1
Setup for the Country Stampede music festival at Tuttle Creek State Park progresses in 2018. The festival moved from Manhattan after that year to Heartland Motorsports Park in Topeka. Below, attendees of the 2017 Country Stampede visit the Deep Eddy Vodka Airstream.

An annual country music and camping festival that originated in Manhattan is exploring its future.

Country Stampede officials announced Thursday in a Facebook post that their landlord and property owner, Shelby Development LLC, said Shawnee County has continually raised property taxes on Heartland Motorsports Park in Topeka, which is where the festival takes place.