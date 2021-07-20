After more than three years, the “tubes” area at Tuttle Creek Dam will reopen to the public next month, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Monday.
The Corps of Engineers said the construction project at the stilling basin, known as the “tubes,” is nearly complete, and the public will have access in mid-August, depending on weather conditions. The tubes regulate the flow of water out of Tuttle Creek Lake.
Once open, the public may resume travel on River Pond Road, fishing at the basin and use of east Outlet Park.
The basin and east half of Outlet Park has been closed to the public since March 2018 to accommodate the rehabilitation work. This work included permanent repair of recurring sinkholes through the replacement of the underground drain system, installation of 34 post-tension anchors to increase wall stability, and replacement of deteriorated concrete around the top perimeter of the walls.
The project has experienced significant delays, most notably a six-month delay because of the 2019 flood.
The stilling basin provides access to River Pond and serves as a fishing spot and an observation point to see releases from the lake. When it reopens, the Corps said it will have lined traffic lanes and parking stalls, a wider sidewalk, baluster handrails instead of chain-link fencing, and 34 yellow anchor caps located around the perimeter sidewalk.
East outlet park shelter (No. 3 and No. 4) reservations will not be accepted until the area is reopened.
Shelter reservations can be made in-person at the Corps of Engineers office at 5020 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Officials said the playground at shelter No. 3 (“the purple playground”) will remain closed because supply-chain problems delayed the replacement of the fall protection surface.
The Corps said short-term closures will likely be required in the future to facilitate replacement of damaged roads and other repairs.