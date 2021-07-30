Tuttle Creek’s visitors center is closed, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Friday.
The Corps’ Kansas City District, which includes Tuttle Creek Lake, announced it is closing all of its visitors centers because of the coronavirus.
“Safety is our number one priority,” officials wrote in the release. “Nothing is more important than the safety of our visitors, customers, contractors and our people.”
Officials said they will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates about closures.
They asked visitors to observe any signs with public health warnings that may be posted around recreation areas and restrooms.
Kansas City District visitor center locations include Blue Springs, Clinton, Harlan County, Harry S. Truman, Hillsdale, Kanopolis, Long Branch, Longview, Melvern, Milford, Perry, Pomme de Terre, Pomona, Rathbun, Smithville, Stockton, Tuttle Creek and Wilson lakes.