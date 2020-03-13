A coronavirus vaccine and treatment are still months away at the earliest, but virus researchers in K-State’s College of Veterinary Medicine say their work is part of several efforts to create antiviral treatment drugs as quickly as possible.
In late February, K-State and Cocrystal Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, announced they had entered into an agreement that licenses the pharmaceutical company to use certain antiviral compounds developed by Yungeong Kim and Kyeong-Ok “KC” Chang, virologists in K-State’s College of Veterinary Medicine, as well as William Groutas, a medicinal chemist at Wichita State University.
The researchers’ work involves antiviral compounds that target proteases in viruses that allow the viruses to replicate. Chang said the researchers first started working on their compounds in 2009, when they were looking for protease inhibitors for the human norovirus, although the compounds target similar proteases in other viruses. The researchers have worked on different versions of the compounds to specifically target coronaviruses for the past half decade, Chang said.
But with that groundwork done, the researchers pass the baton to Cocrystal Pharma Inc., which is now using the researchers’ compounds to work on developing antiviral therapeutics that could someday be used to treat coronavirus.
That process — which includes further drug development and animal, small-scale and large scale human trials — won’t necessarily take all that long.
“(People believe) that drug development is something that cannot be done quickly — it just needs time to go through each step,” Chang said.
But development of drugs for human use does take a lot of funding, so researchers often license their compounds and technologies to larger companies to carry out those steps.
“The time required for each step is various, and really depends on the resources and time allocated for the project and little bit of luck. And of course, it may fail or hit a roadblock at any step,” Chang said.
And the local researchers’ work is just one of several efforts to find both treatment and vaccines for the disease. Chang said a variety of drugs will likely be useful, as different drugs have different mechanisms and allow for different treatment options. Researchers are also investigating to see if existing drugs, such as Remdesivir, could be effective against this strain of coronavirus. That drug is in clinical trials in China and South Korea, the local researchers said.