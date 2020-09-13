Some parts of the pregame experience at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday were almost normal.
Music and videos played inside the stadium. Fans decked in purple entered the gates. They passed through metal detectors, and K-State Athletics staffers greeted them as they searched bags.
But there were also signs that this was not a normal football game day in Manhattan.
K-State instituted several safety measures to try to prevent the spread of COVID-19. These precautions dramatically changed the look of the stadium Saturday morning.
Riley County approved K-State Athletics’ request to open at around 25% capacity in August.
The official capacity of Bill Snyder Family Stadium is 50,000. Reported attendance was 11,041, or 22% of adjusted capacity.
The Wildcats’ match against Arkansas State kicked off at 11 a.m., but about an hour before the parking lot was still mostly empty. Per K-State policy, fans were not allowed to tailgate at the stadium prior to the game.
Most ticketholders exited their vehicles and walked straight to their entry gate. Some were already wearing masks, and some pulled them on as they walked up. Staff members also wore masks as they interacted with fans. K-State’s policy states that fans must wear face coverins to enter the stadium and must leave it on once they enter.
Stickers on the ground marked 6 feet to remind people to keep their distance. Other signs reminded those attending of prevention measures like masks, distancing and hand washing.
The Pride of K-State Marching Band was at the stadium before the game but warmed up in a distanced formation outside.
The band didn’t march at halftime, either; instead, the stadium showed a performance from 1997.
The K-State Super Store’s stadium location was closed.
The Wildcats are scheduled to play Oklahoma on the road at 11 a.m. Sept. 26. The University of Oklahoma plans to allow about 20,000 fans in its stadium with another 2,400 in suites.