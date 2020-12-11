The Riley County Health Department (RCHD) hadn’t released the latest coronavirus data for the county by press time Friday.
RCHD generally releases data Monday, Wednesday and Friday by 12:30 p.m.
Since Wednesday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) recorded 5,491 new cases, 146 hospitalizations and 131 deaths statewide. KDHE reported a total of 185,294 cases, 5,800 hospitalizations and 2,072 deaths across the state Friday.
Geary County’s case total increased by 64 since Wednesday; the total was 1,365, as of Friday. Pottawatomie County had an increase of 23 cases since Wednesday for a total of 799 on Friday.
