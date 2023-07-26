Police dogs don’t greet their owners owners with a wagging tail at the end of the day; they go to work with their owners.

This is the new routine for Riley County police officer Mark Racklyeft, who volunteered to host and work with Moses, a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois. The Riley County Police Department’s first patrol K-9 dog who can apprehend suspects. That means he can stop a person until the officer can reach them and handcuff the person.