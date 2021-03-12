The coronavirus vaccination rollout has improved locally and at the state level, according to Bob Copple, Ascension Via Christi Hospital president.
“We have seen a lot of progress, I think, from a vaccination standpoint,” Copple said. “And that’s both local and across our state. A number of people being vaccinated each day now in the state has gone up significantly over the last two, two and a half weeks, so that’s also very encouraging.”
Copple discussed the status of the vaccine rollout during Thursday’s virtual Manhattan Area Recovery Task Force meeting.
“When they do one of these large clinics, with 600 to 800 people in that day, that basically is a percent of the population,” Copple said. “That’s how you keep making these kind of strides.”
As of Friday morning, 5,125 people had received both shots and another 6,405 had received only the first in Riley County. This data does not include numbers from pharmacies like Dillons, which are distributing vaccinations as well, said Alice Massimi, county public information officer.
“That number is probably higher,” Massimi said.
Massimi said the Riley County Health Department estimates there are 62,000 people eligible for the vaccine in Riley County; that includes people aged 18 and older.
Riley County has received the Moderna vaccine so far, Massimi said, which is only for those 18 and older.
“So if we get Pfizer, then we could possibly vaccinate those who are 16 and 17, but right now we are concentrating on those 18 and older,” she said.
The county is currently in Phase 2 of the vaccination process, which focuses on adults 65 and older and high-contact critical workers.
Kansas Department of Health and Environment officials informed Copple they expect to receive a bump in vaccine volume coming to the state.
Julie Gibbs, health department director, told The Mercury last week Riley County expects to receive some single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccinations soon; those are for adults aged 18 and older as well.