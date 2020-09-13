The U.S. is now six months into the coronavirus pandemic, and Ascension Via Christi Hospital president Bob Copple said the facility has learned a lot about both the disease and its own operations in that time.
Copple said he and his staff learn more every day about how the disease spreads, how to slow the spread, its effect on the body and the importance of working together.
“This is a bigger thing than any of us have ever experienced,” he said. “It is an international health issue.”
He said one crucial lesson health professionals have learned is that the advice of wearing a mask, keeping a distance and frequent hand washing really is effective at slowing the spread of COVID-19. Places with low numbers of cases are emphasizing the importance of these actions.
“All over the world, those three things have been found to be effective at slowing the spread,” Copple said.
He said he and his staff had more time to prepare than some other places and had the advantage of learning from some locations that were hit hard in the early days of the pandemic.
“By the time it was really taking hold in the U.S., we had the learnings from Italy, Spain, Germany, England,” he said.
During that time in March and April, he said, the guidance on how to mitigate and treat the virus was changing almost too rapidly for doctors and nurses to keep up.
“We retrained our staff on use of (personal protective equipment) for day shift and we retrained again that night because things had changed,” Copple said. “No one’s ever experienced that, where we’re changing stuff that rapidly.”
The stress from that time has lessened because people have more knowledge about the best practices, he said, but the last six months have been difficult mentally for people in medicine, Copple said. They regularly do drills on how to respond to crises, but most drills are for events that might last only hours.
“I’ve never in my career had to be in a state of readiness for six months,” he said.
He said he has been impressed with how his staff and other medical professionals in the area have stepped up and shown their dedication to patients. Some nurses from the Ascension Via Christi staff traveled to Indiana and Illinois earlier this year to help in hard-hit areas.
A task force, made up of several local doctors from private practices, meets regularly to discuss the situation in the area and how to respond.
“Here’s some people who are actually competitive, daily, and they’re working hard to make sure collaboration happens,” Copple said.
Copple said he’s developed a closer collaborative relationship with elected officials like city and county commissioners and with officials like Riley County Health Department director Julie Gibbs.
“That’s a good thing that’s come out of this, some of that understanding that we’ve got to be interdependent,” he said.
Despite the lessons, there are still some unsettling unknowns, Copple said. Research is still inconclusive on the best method of treating the virus, for example. In March, many hospitals were concerned about the availability of ventilators, but Copple said some patients may do better being put on oxygen. Steroids also have proven to be helpful for some patients.
Ascension Via Christi has treated coronavirus patients with both plasma taken from recovered people and with the drug remdesivir as part of clinical trials, but research is still ongoing on both of these treatments.
Copple said the variability in how the virus affects people is also a challenge. People over 65 and those with existing health conditions are more likely to have severe cases, but the hospital has treated many people in their 30s, 40s and 50s, Copple said, and discharged people over 65. The most common symptoms are a cough, fever and shortness of breath. Loss of taste and smell is another common symptom. However, the severity of symptoms and which ones show up vary widely.
“We can’t say, ‘This is going to be your experience,’” he said.
People with existing conditions are more likely to die from the virus, but Copple said it’s important to remember that people with no health issues can die. Even many of those with problems would still be alive had they not caught the virus, he said.
“Would some of those same people have died had we not had the pandemic? Probably. But I would also guess it would not have been (more than 500 in Kansas),” he said.
Riley County has recently seen significant spikes in new infections, but Copple said that has not change the rate of hospitalizations much. He said 90 to 95% of the new infections in recent weeks have been in people age 18 to 24, who are less likely to be hospitalized. At this time, Copple said hospital capacity is not a concern at Ascension Via Christi because they typically only have a small number of coronavirus patients. He said actual numbers of hospitalizations in Manhattan have been much lower than early projections, which he credited to effective mitigation strategies like mask wearing. Recently they had four patients all from the same assisted living facility, and he said that pace is manageable.
“If something changes and we’ve got 30 to 40, that’s where you get stretched,” Copple said.
With flu season approaching, Copple said he recommends most healthy people get their flu shot in October so it will last until the end of flu season around March. He said Ascension Via Christi and other practitioners he has spoken with have ordered more doses of the flu vaccine in anticipation of demand. The Southern Hemisphere, which is now exiting its flu season, has seen a milder season this year, Copple said, in part because of the precautions put in place to slow COVID-19.
“Those things help stop the spread of any virus, so that could lessen the impact of flu this year,” he said.
Copple said there is still a long road ahead when it comes to coping with COVID-19. He said he’s hopeful that in 2021 there will be options that will move the world toward ending the pandemic.
“We know this is not going to pass quickly,” he said. “There is no, on Nov. 4 this all goes away.”
Copple said the politicization of virus measures has been frustrating for medical professionals. He said that while people might want to argue about some of the precautions put in place, health does not have a political affiliation.
“When somebody comes in to our emergency department, when the nurse does their assessment, there is no question about if you’re a Republican or a Democrat,” he said. “It has no bearing whatsoever on you health so I think that’s what’s frustrating for people in our industry.”