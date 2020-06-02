Officials said Tuesday that two people are on ventilators at Ascension Via Christi Hospital for coronavirus-related issues.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital president Bob Copple said the hospital is prepared to take care of COVID-19 patients.
“We know how to handle one, two patients coming in who are now (COVID-19) positive,” Copple said.
As of Tuesday, two people are on ventilators: one patient with a confirmed case of the coronavirus and one person who is being tested for the virus, officials said. Another hospitalized person also is under investigation for the virus.
These are not the first patients placed on a ventilator at Ascension Via Christi, officials said. There has been at least one other person, who was not a Riley County resident, placed on a ventilator at the hospital earlier on in the coronavirus outbreak, officials said.
Copple discussed the status of the Manhattan hospital during a meeting with the newly formed subcommittee of the Manhattan Area Recovery Task Force, which met Monday afternoon via Zoom. Members of the subcommittee emphasized the need to support businesses during the coronavirus outbreak and in the event the county sees an uptick in cases in the future.
The subcommittee is made up of some members of the original task force.
Riley County coronavirus numbers remained unchanged from Monday with the county staying steady at 66 cases, officials told The Mercury on Tuesday morning.
The health department announced two new cases Monday — a 44-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man who live in the same household. One of those people is a patient currently on a ventilator, although officials didn’t indicate which one.
As of Monday afternoon, seven of the 66 cases are active while 58 are recovered. One person died in May after testing positive for the coronavirus in April.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 10,011 cases, 217 deaths and 862 hospitalizations statewide Monday. That is up 292 cases, 20 hospitalizations and nine deaths from Friday.
KDHE reported Pottawatomie County has 27 cases and Geary County has 17, as of Monday. Neither county changed from Friday.
KDHE is reporting data Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.