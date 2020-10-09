Although Riley County, Geary County and western Pottawatomie County have seen a reduction in new coronavirus cases, the eastern part of Pottawatomie County as well as other parts of Kansas are experiencing the reverse.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital president Bob Copple gave a report on the virus outlook during Thursday’s virtual Manhattan Area Recovery Task Force meeting.
In Riley County, Copple said the situation has been consistent. Riley County on Friday confirmed eight new cases since Wednesday.
“There are new cases every day, but it’s been very manageable, pretty moderate,” he said.
The total since the pandemic began in March is 1,945 cases. Of those, 138 are active, 1,798 have recovered and nine people have died.
The positive rate for the last 14 days in Riley County is 9.6%, which is down from 10.4% from last week, Copple said. In late August, the rate was 34%, Copple said.
“We are seeing a huge uptick in some other areas of the state,” Copple said.
He said Kansas saw its largest increase in hospitalizations from Monday to Wednesday in over two months; the increase was 85.
“So that’s a little troubling in some other communities,” Copple said.
Last week, Dr. Lee Norman, secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), warned the state has yet to see its largest wave of coronavirus cases, the Associated Press reported.
On Friday, KDHE recorded 65,807 cases, 3,185 hospitalizations and 763 deaths. That was up 1,633 new cases, 64 hospitalizations and 40 new deaths since Wednesday.
Pottawatomie County had an increase of eight cases since Wednesday for a total of 316 while Geary County had an increase of seven for a total of 470, according to KDHE.
In addition, Ed Kalas, health educator with the Riley County Health Department, said Renee Lucas is the new emergency preparedness coordinator, replacing Andrew Adams, who left for a new job in Georgia last month.
“She comes to us with a lot of experience and she’s hit the ground running,” Kalas said.