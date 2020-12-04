Ascension Via Christi Hospital President Bob Copple said Kansas will receive 24,375 doses in the first round of coronavirus vaccine distribution.
“That allocation is based on population across all of our states, and so that’s Kansas’ piece of that,” Copple said.
Health care workers will receive the vaccine first. Copple said officials expect the first round of doses will be insufficient for the number of providers the state has.
Copple, who spoke Thursday about the vaccine during a Manhattan Area Recovery Task Force meeting, said he doesn’t know when these doses will arrive. Copple said officials will know more later next week.
Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs said earlier this week she hopes health care workers will get vaccinated before Christmas.
Copple said the federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will likely approve the vaccine made by American pharmaceutical company Pfizer next week.
“I think everybody anticipates it’s going to get approved,” Copple said. “That will immediately start the distribution process.”
Copple said Riley County will likely receive vaccines from both Pfizer and Moderna, another pharmaceutical company.
Pfizer has two doses distributed three weeks apart. The Moderna product also has two doses, taken four weeks apart.
Copple estimated distribution of vaccines to the general community in the spring, likely April or May.
Overall, Copple said he is “pretty optimistic” and said vaccines will be a huge help to communities.