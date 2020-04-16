Ascension Via Christi Hospital President Bob Copple said although the peak of the coronavirus outbreak in Kansas is expected about two weeks from now, the regional peak is expected a few days after that.
"We anticipate that Riley, Pottawatomie and Geary counties are actually going to lag that by a few days," Copple said. "And again, this is just based on experience to this point with this and other health-related things. And so it's just real important that we can't stop what we're doing because we're not actually even to the event, if you will. We're kind of leading up to that."
Riley County has 26 positive cases of the coronavirus as of Thursday afternoon. The latest positive case involves a 53-year-old Riley County man who had close contact with a previous case. Twelve people have recovered from the virus.
Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs said Thursday afternoon officials are monitoring 63 people and waiting on 11 test results. There are zero hospitalizations from Riley County.
Copple joined Gibbs on Thursday's daily press conference briefing.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports Riley County has 24 cases, but local officials report 26. KDHE also reports Geary County has 10 cases while Pottawatomie County has five cases.
Kansas has 1,588 cases, 80 deaths and 359 hospitalizations, according to KDHE.
In Riley County, about 65% of the cases involve men and about 35% involve women, according to a chart provided by officials.
Seven out of the 26 cases are in their 20s. Five people are in their 30s. Another group of five people are in their 40s. Five people are in their 50s. Three people are in their 60s. One person is in the 10-19 year old age bracket.
Gibbs said most of the cases are related to travel.
“We have a handful that we can trace now to community spread,” Gibbs said.
The area and region, Copple said, has been successful in keeping the number of cases down for the coronavirus because of social distancing.
“We really need people to keep doing that,” Copple said.
Copple said less than 10 people have been hospitalized during the coronavirus outbreak. He said a few of those patients have been Riley County residents.
Riley County's social distancing grade Thursday is a B-, according to Unacast, a company that tracks social distancing grades.
Officials said people need to prepare for a new normal because social distancing is not going away any time soon.
“It’s important for us to think of things in a new light,” Copple said.