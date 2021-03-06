One day in December, Ascension Via Christi Hospital President Bob Copple woke from the best sleep he’d had in months.
The day before, the hospital had held its second coronavirus vaccine clinic for its staff members, and Copple said he began to see a light at the end of the tunnel after doctors and nurses had been on the front line since March 2020.
Although the end of the COVID-19 pandemic may be approaching, people will feel its effects for a long time to come. Copple said while the world eventually will see some return to normalcy, some of the safety precautions put in place during this time could become standard behavior.
Copple said he hopes more thorough hand hygiene continues in the future. He said more frequent and more thorough hand washing will continue to be effective tools against the spread of disease when COVID-19 is a less pervasive threat.
“We say, ‘Bad hand hygiene defeats good (personal protective equipment),’” he said.
Copple said he now washes his hands after taking off his shoes at home and cleans his hands with sanitizing wipes after getting gas in his truck.
Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs also said that hand hygiene and masking have been two of the actions that work best and will remain important through the pandemic. However, Gibbs said she doesn’t imagine many of the protocols being mandated by the city or county governments will continue in the long term.
Copple said he expects that Ascension Via Christi will continue to have some sort of limit on the number of visitors in the future. Right now, the hospital allows one visitor per patient at a time. He said that will loosen in the future, but he thinks the hospital may never go back to an entirely open door policy on visitors.
Further, he said the public might mostly ditch mask-wearing, but masks and other protective equipment likely will become permanent parts of the job for healthcare workers.
“I think our staff is going to retire wearing masks,” Copple said. “Our staff will forever be wearing PPE.”
Some have delayed routine health screenings in the last year because they don’t want to risk exposure at a medical office, and Copple said he hopes those people begin to feel more comfortable returning soon, so problems don’t go undiagnosed or untreated.
“A pretty big part of the population is still sitting on the fence with that,” he said.
He also said because so much care has been about the coronavirus, other areas of health have fallen to the wayside, and hopefully conversation can shift to issues like smoking, exercise and healthy diet.
“We have been very focused on COVID, and rightfully so, but I hope we can shift back to focusing on general wellness,” he said.
In general, Copple said, the pandemic highlighted the importance of making care accessible and affordable. Ascension Via Christi lowered prices of some procedures, and Copple said he expects tele-health virtual visits to remain a critical part of care.
Couple said science on the coronavirus has advanced quickly in the last year, and he hopes that pace continues.
“We have really advanced things in the last year, and I wouldn’t want that learning to stop,” he said.