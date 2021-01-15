All doctors associated with Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan have received the initial dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and about half have already gotten the second dose.
“I think that’s pretty important for people to hear in the community,” said Bob Copple, hospital president.
This includes both hospital employees and partners, including those at the Wamego Health Center and private medical practices whose doctors have hospital privileges.
Another 96 will be vaccinated with the second dose Monday, Copple said. He gave a status report on vaccinations Thursday during the virtual Manhattan Area Recovery Task Force meeting.
“I feel like we’ve made good progress, and it’s happened fast,” Copple said.
On Wednesday during a county coronavirus update, Copple said some hospital employees had declined to get the vaccine, mostly those who were pregnant or nursing. Officials said none of them were doctors.
The hospital began vaccinating healthcare workers Dec. 16. The hospital has given about 550 initial doses in Manhattan and Wamego so far, Copple said.
Additionally, the Riley County Health Department received 2,500 more coronavirus vaccines Thursday from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), said Julie Gibbs, RCHD director.
“Our goal is always to get the vaccine in arms, not to have it sit on shelves,” Gibbs said.
Last month, the health department administered just under 500 vaccinations to healthcare providers, urgent care centers and emergency medical services staff, Gibbs said. She said earlier this week that the health department hopes to vaccinate everyone in the health sector by the end of next week.