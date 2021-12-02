The annual Cookie Carousel at St. Thomas More Catholic Church returns to its normal format this year to provide sweet treats for the Christmas season.
The event will serve up a wide variety of cookies and candies from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. This year’s proceeds benefit Be Able, Konza Table, Shepherd’s Crossing and Catholic Charities. Cookies are $6.50 per pound.
Last year, Cookie Carousel was a free drive-thru event because of the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID protocols will be in place this year including face masks and gloves provided by the church.
This year’s featured cookie is Oreo truffles. These could be made in their traditional form as well as variations like mint or s’mores. The St. Thomas More Cookie Carousel committee provided a recipe to the Mercury for a base Oreo truffle.
Oreo Truffles
1 (14 oz.) package Oreos
8 oz. cream cheese, softened
1 tsp vanilla extract
2 c. white chocolate chips, melted
1/2 cup semisweet chocolate chips, melted
Instructions
1. Crush Oreos into fine crumbs using a food processor.
2. Add all but 2 tablespoons of crushed cookies to a medium sized bowl. Add softened cream cheese and stir until combined. Add in vanilla extract.
3. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Using a small cookie scoop (or gloved hands) form mixture into small balls. Place on baking sheet and freeze until slightly hardened about 30 minutes to one hour.
4. Dip the frozen balls into melted white chocolate chips, covering completely. Return to baking sheet. Working quickly before the white chocolate dries, sprinkle with crushed cookies OR drizzle with semisweet chocolate.
5. Freeze until chocolate hardens about 15 minutes.
NOTE: Ghirardelli white vanilla flavored melting wafers work well for dipping and easily melt in the microwave following the package directions. The melting wafers are easy to handle when dipping the frozen balls. Try using mint chocolate Oreos in place of the original Oreos and sprinkling with crushed peppermint or s’mores Oreos.