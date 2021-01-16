Here’s a reminder that we’re starting a conversion week at The Mercury. It’s going to be weird.
At the end of the week, we’ll start an all-new print schedule, and that will become the regular thing.
I’d like to go through what’s going to happen over the next week or so, and then answer questions that many of you have sent me since we announced these changes.
First, what’s coming this week.
From Monday through Wednesday, things will be what you’ve grown accustomed to. After that, it’s a little funky.
--Monday we’ll publish an electronic edition.
--Tuesday we’ll publish a print edition, delivered by your regular carrier in the evening.
--Wednesday, same as Tuesday.
--Thursday, no printed paper. We will publish an electronic edition. Again, no print..
--Friday, no printed paper. Electronic edition.
--Saturday, full weekend print edition, delivered by mail. Includes all the features you’ve been getting on Sunday, plus the TV section and other material that’s normally published on Friday.
--Sunday, news and sports updates on themercury.com. You’ll find game coverage of K-State basketball games there, assuming that they in fact play the games.
The following week, we’ll settle into our new routine.
--Monday, e-edition
--Tuesday, print edition, delivered by mail.
--Wednesday, e-edition
--Thursday, print edition, delivered by mail
--Friday, e-edition
--Saturday, print edition delivered by mail
I’ve had a lot of feedback since we announced the change. Most of it has been heartening; many of you have said how much you value The Mercury, and you want us to succeed. We all appreciate that very much.
Others have been critical, which is understandable. As I said before, we don’t relish cutting back on our print editions. We’re print people. The reason we’re doing all this is because we have to make major cuts in expenses to be able to continue to provide the news and information service that is the reason for our existence.
There have also been lots of questions. I’d like to take a crack at a few of them here:
Q: I don’t trust the post office to deliver the mail regularly. How are you going to rely on them to get the paper to me?
A: This is new to us, so we can’t say anything with absolute certainty. But we are working closely with post offices across our delivery area. They tell us that if we get the papers to them by a certain deadline in the morning, they will deliver the paper that same day. We are re-tooling all our deadlines and work schedules to hit those marks.
Lots of newspapers around the country have used this delivery method for decades. While nothing is perfect, mail delivery has proven itself to be largely very reliable.
Q: I have a print subscription but I’m not signed up for the website. How do I do that?
A: First, it’s free to you. If you have a print subscription, you get full digital access. All you have to do is sign up. If you’ve already done so, don’t worry about it.
If you haven’t, it’s easy to sign up. Go to the upper right corner of the Mercury’s website, www.TheMercury.com, where it says “sign up.” If you like to handle it yourself, take it from there. It’s a pretty simple form to fill out. Then send us an e-mail to tell us you’re a print subscriber, that you’ve registered on the site, and you want full digital access.
There’s a video on our website with helpful instructions so you can do all that.
Want to simplify it even more than that? Just send an e-mail to our circulation office, circulation@themercury.com. We can take care of all of it for you.
Tell us in the e-mail that you’re a print subscriber and you want to sign up for digital access. Include in the e-mail your name, the delivery address where we send your printed newspaper, and the e-mail address you want to use to sign in to our website.
Our folks will verify that you’re a subscriber, they’ll sign you up, and you’ll get an email from the system that you’ll need to click on to activate your account.
You’ll need to give us a bit of time to get that done; we have one system that keeps track of print subscriptions, and another that manages digital access. Another project for down the road is to get them all into one system, but anyway for now it’s a two-step process.
Q: I like to do the crossword puzzle. Are you still going to have one?
A: Yes. But we are not going to double-up in print. So the crossword page, along with the comics and the advice column, will run in the e-editions on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, along with the print editions on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
Q: What about the TV section?
A: This week, that will be included with the Wednesday paper. Next week and thereafter, it will be in the Thursday paper.
Q: I don’t want to read the paper on a computer. I like print. My vision isn’t very good, and I hate looking at a computer screen anyway.
A: Yeah, I get it. I prefer a printed page. Sinks into my brain better.
I would say that the e-edition is a replica of the printed newspaper, so there’s not a bunch of gobbledygook flashing on the screen and all that. You can also blow up the type to see better, and there’s always 30 days of back issues available, searchable by keyword if you’re looking for one particular story.
For those of you who just don’t want to use the digital version, we’re still putting out three printed papers a week. We’re still doing just as much news reporting as before, and my guess is that you’ll like the printed versions quite a bit. They’ll be a heavier percentage of local material, which is what most people want in the newspaper. Give it a try.