During a cleaning project, crews discovered additional repair or stone replacement is needed for portions of the exterior walls of the Riley County Courthouse, but the extent of the repairs isn’t known yet.
Last year, Riley County hired contractor Mid-Continental Restoration Co. Inc. to clean the exterior walls of the courthouse, Carnegie building and the county office building for nearly $200,000.
During the deep clean, crews found areas that needed more extensive repair or stone replacement, higher than the original cost approved by the county commission for the cleaning services.
Public works director John Ellermann said he did not know the exact cost increase during the Riley County commission’s Monday meeting. The commission took a tour of the county courthouse building on Monday, but did not vote or take any formal action on the item.
While they didn’t vote, commissioners indicated they wanted to fix the issue. This will require MCR to explore the situation further and provide cost estimates.
Chairman John Ford said after the tour he wanted to make sure the county finished the project correctly to maintain and preserve the building. He said he was intrigued to see what the contractor had to say about the cost estimates.
“I think the building needs to be done right,” he said. “Interested to see what their thoughts are from a professional perspective or what needs to be replaced, what could probably still work as a patch and what all that includes. Just make sure we put some CIP money to the side for that.”
Crews also checked and repaired mortar joints, caulking, painted windows and the clock tower, officials said.