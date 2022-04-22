A consultant on Thursday presented an assessment of the area’s food system, saying that the pandemic has exacerbated people’s inabilities to get food consistently.
Riley County, Pottawatomie County and Manhattan city government officials met for a joint meeting to listen to a food assessment presentation by New Venture Advisors.
The evaluation looked at the region, agricultural landscape, food access, food businesses and consumption, and food waste. The company sent out a survey to residents to provide feedback on food in the community to form a food master plan. The survey had 2,030 participants.
Caroline Myran, project manager for New Venture Advisors, said that food insecurity increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. She said four census tracts in Riley County — all in Manhattan — that are considered low income and low access to a supermarket. According to meeting documents, 21,239 residents may struggle to access food in Riley County.
Rural residents also qualify as low access if they have to drive 10 or more miles to their nearest grocery store.
Myran said county residents reported that the pandemic made it more difficult to buy food. In the survey, people said they could not access the food they wanted because of cost, lack of time, lack of transportation, and lack of food variety.
Myran also spoke about food waste. She said the average household wastes about 338 pounds of food per year. “Riley County residents reported they waste food at least once a week,” Myran said. “The top reason being that they bought too much and couldn’t eat it before it spoiled.”
The Food and Farm Council, a board appointed by Riley County and Manhattan, is developing a food system master plan with the consultant’s information.
Vickie James of the council said she will present the food system master plan at the next joint meeting for area officials on May 19.
She will then bring it to Riley County and the Manhattan City Commission for adoption in June or July.
Transportation
Pottawatomie County Commissioner Dee McKee asked local officials to consider a project for the construction of Blue River Bridge. McKee said the Manhattan city government proposed the bridge in 1992 with a design drawn up in 2003.
McKee proposed that the bridge be built at Marlatt Avenue on the west side and Junietta Road in Pottawatomie County on the east side with on connection on U.S. Highway 24.
McKee said building the bridge would increase the safety of schools like Oliver Brown Elementary and decrease traffic on US-24, especially with people commuting from Pottawatomie County to Manhattan for work and the future traffic anticipated for Scorpion Biological Services. This week, officials announced the company, which will manufacture drugs that treat people from biological threats, plans to build a $650-million, 500,000-square-foot facility in Pottawatomie County with an anticipated 500 jobs.
McKee said this not only affects Pottawatomie County but Riley County and Manhattan. McKee also brought up flooding in the region and roads closed for flooding.
“The point is not to make anybody feel like we’re doing it just for us,” McKee said. “It is for regional development, and the valuation the city is going to get and that is going to benefit the county (Riley) and the valuation we are going to get.”
McKee wants Riley County and Manhattan officials to talk to their entities about a letter of support for the project. Costs for the bridge and the project were not discussed.
McKee said she hopes that the project can be funded primarily by federal dollars rather than digging into each entity’s pockets.
City Commissioner Usha Reddi agreed with McKee. “I think we need to start with the infrastructure for a three to five-year plan,” she said.