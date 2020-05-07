A construction worker died after falling into a trench near Rock Creek High School Thursday morning.
The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office and other area emergency responders received reports of someone stuck in a trench at a construction site in the 9300 block of Flush Road in rural St. George around 8 a.m.
The worker, who has not been identified, died after falling into a 12-foot hole intended for a light pole.
Manhattan Fire Department crews assisted in recovering the body, and Pottawatomie County EMS also responded.
Officials said the incident is still under investigation and identification of the worker will not be released until next-of-kin have been notified.
Last year, USD 323 approved the construction of a new baseball diamond at Rock Creek High School.